Move-in day for Marquette University was Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Photo by David Bernacchi)

Seton Catholic Schools held its welcome back pep rally for all staff Monday, Aug. 22, at St. Charles Borromeo Parish School. (Submitted photo)

The first day of school at St. Mary’s Visitation in Elm Grove was Monday, Aug. 29. (Submitted photo)

Seminarian Dcn. Joseph Heit blessed the classrooms on the first day of school at Christ King in Wauwatosa. (Submitted photo)

After Mass, students at St. Matthew School in Campbellsport started settling in for the first day of classes. (Submitted photo)