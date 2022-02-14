On Sunday, Jan. 30, St. Mary School had a family day at Sunburst Ski Hill in Kewaskum. Pictured is Principal Mary Yauck getting ready to hit the slopes with some students. (Submitted photo)

On Friday, Feb. 4, 5K through second-grade students at St. Mary attended morning Mass. They handed out thumbprint stones to all parishioners, and had coffee and donuts available afterward for fellowship. (Submitted photo)

On Feb. 1, the students were entertained by Mike Schneider, who played his polka music and taught the kids the Chicken Dance. (Submitted photo)