Students assembled more than 70 small goody bags for Seminarians in the archdiocese. Students from all grade levels donated items such as Chapstick, lotion and granola bars to fill the bags.

Students in all grade levels were invited to participate in the Souper Bowl. Students brought in cans of soup and placed them in bins in front of the NFL team that they think will win the Super Bowl. All of the donated food is going to the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry to help those in need in Waukesha County.