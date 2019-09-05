Picture This: A Family-Friendly Sports Bar

CALLIE GAY

SPECIAL TO THE CATHOLIC HERALD

In December 2007, Patrick and Jackie Endter opened Endter’s Sports Grill with the goal of creating a family-friendly restaurant that would become a staple in Hartland. They decided right from the start that they would be a non-smoking establishment, so that parents felt comfortable bringing their children in to celebrate sports victories and birthdays, and everyone could enjoy good food, always made with fresh ingredients, in a healthy and safe environment.

The Endters wanted to create a space where every member of the community could gather to celebrate the many local youth sports teams famous in the Lake County area. The first year they were open, they hung up a few pictures parents brought in of their athletes, and a tradition began to take root. Twelve years later, they have well over 100 framed pictures of smiling faces representing every sport and team in the area, all squeezed in together covering nearly every inch of their walls.

“Our dream for this place really came true,” Patrick Endter said. “We prayed and planned, and let God do the rest.”

The St. Charles parishioners say that what they’re most proud of is that Endter’s Sports Grill is the kind of place where customers can walk in and be known by name.

“We’ve been called the Cheers of Hartland,” Endter said. “I don’t think we can get higher praise than that.”

Endter’s Sports Bar and Grill

300 Cottonwood Ave., Hartland, WI 53029

414-315-0252

www.endters.com

Owner: Patrick Endter, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Hartland

Business Hours: 4 to 10 p.m.