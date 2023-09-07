Kristin Bird, head of the Burning Hearts apostolate based in Oshkosh, told formation leaders to help children and adults be open to responding to Jesus and the work of the Holy Spirit in their lives. (Photo by John Teggatz).

What makes Kristin Bird so sure the Holy Spirit is a person?

Well into adulthood, Bird told formation leaders gathered for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s Catechetical Conference, she thought of the Holy Spirit as a force — an energy in everything that you can learn to tap into.

“Like the old Force in Star Wars,” she said.

Then, in graduate school, insights she ran across preparing a theology course paper convinced her that the Holy Spirit is a person. One insight was the beginning of Genesis 1:26 — “Then God said: Let us make man in our image, after our likeness.” Others came from writings of St. John Paul II and St. Augustine that discussed God’s identity as a creative relationship of love.

Something clicked for Bird – that the Holy Spirit is a person of love created from the eternal exchange of love of the Father and Son. It’s parallel to the exchange of love between a husband and wife that can lead to the creation of a child when they become “one body” as described in Genesis 2:24.

This realization led to another for her: “The Holy Spirit can’t just be a force. The Holy Spirit is a person.”

And “If this is true, why would I ever worry? I’m called to relation in the Trinity.”

Bird, who worked in parish ministry for 15 years, founded Burning Hearts Disciples nine years ago. The Oshkosh-based apostolate offers speakers and other resources to “equip, train and support Catholics to live out the New Evangelization through the art of accompaniment,” its mission states.

Bird reminded religious formation leaders gathered Aug. 25 who heard her talk, “Empowered Witnesses: Embracing the Holy Spirit in Evangelization,” that everyone who is baptized receives the Holy Spirit that reveals God’s love.

“We should never feel powerless,” she said. “You received the same Holy Spirit that Jesus did. This is the dependence we need to have.”

As a human being, Jesus gave up divine power — that’s why he needed to be baptized and receive the Holy Spirit, Bird said. She told her audience to note that we learn from the Gospel that God was “well pleased” with Jesus at his baptism — even before Jesus began his public ministry.

When Jesus received the Holy Spirit, however, the impossible became possible and resulted in miracles.

“It’s not just because he was the son of God. He did them under the power of the Holy Spirit and we have the power of the Holy Spirit,” she said. If we are baptized, we have the Holy Spirit just as Jesus did after his baptism and just as the apostles did at Pentecost, she noted.

The Holy Spirit reveals God’s love, shows that Jesus is Lord, animates all of Jesus’s ministry, and connects us to God and one another, Bird said.

The Holy Spirit also evangelizes. “It’s the Holy Spirit who pushes and announces the Gospel,” she said, not faith formation educators. Bird said educators should focus on helping people be open to responding to Jesus.

“How do we depend on the Holy Spirit to do this work?” Bird asked. She said by:

Maintaining a constant rhythm of personal prayer. In her many, many years of parish ministry, Bird practiced her faith as part of her work, but this was not the same as nourishing a daily prayer life. She eventually concluded she was leading children astray by her self-dependence that was not based on a deep relationship with God.

Turning to community and relationships. Others can help reinforce an orientation toward the Holy Spirit. “Relationship with the Holy Spirit will change your ministry.”

Being open to transformation by the Holy Spirit and asking to be transformed. “This is the one that does the work.”

Depending on the sacraments, such as our Baptism. “Sacraments are powers that come forth from the Body of Christ,” which is the Church, she said.

Obedience to the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. We should be looking for nudges from the Holy Spirit and responding to them whether it is comfortable or not. “Do I really want to have the fruit I say I want? He needs us to depend on him.”

Expecting times of repentance and perseverance. We will make mistakes and not everything will work out. “We just have to be willing to try.”

“The Holy Spirit truly transforms us. With our cooperation, he also wants to transform the world we live in,” Bird said, quoting from Pope Francis.