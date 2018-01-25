Sponsorship Transfer of Agnesian HealthCare and Monroe Clinic Completed

The Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes (CSA) and SSM Health announced earlier this month they’ve successfully completed a transfer of sponsorship of CSA’s health care ministries.

Agnesian HealthCare, based in Fond du Lac, and Monroe Clinic, based in Monroe, are now part of SSM Health. Patients and residents will continue to receive care from Agnesian HealthCare and Monroe Clinic, but also benefit from the additional expertise, resources and extensive network of specialists provided by SSM Health.

The announcement marks the union of three highly-regarded and mission-driven organizations who share a commitment to ensuring the long-term sustainability of Catholic healthcare and providing high-quality, affordable healthcare services to meet the needs of the patients and communities they serve.

“We are excited and proud to have the talented and dedicated employees and physicians of Agnesian HealthCare and Monroe Clinic become part of SSM Health,” said Laura S. Kaiser, President and CEO of SSM Health. “This partnership is a natural fit and we look forward to working together to further improve access and enhance quality of care in Wisconsin.”

The decision to pursue a sponsorship transfer was initiated and guided by CSA, who established the health ministries more than a century ago. Changes in the Wisconsin payer and provider markets, combined with the changing demographics of the Congregation, led CSA to consider how to best uphold the legacy of its healthcare ministries and maintain the level of care that patients and communities expect.

“As sponsors and partners in ministry with Agnesian Healthcare and Monroe Clinic, CSA has experienced 120 years of continuous blessings,” said Sister Jean Steffes, General Superior of the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes. “Sharing in the mission of Jesus with all those serving and being served through these vital and vibrant ministries has been a privilege beyond measure. We know that Agnesian HealthCare and Monroe Clinic will continue into a future of dynamic growth and depth of mission with SSM Health.”

Agnesian HealthCare, Monroe Clinic and their affiliates will adopt the SSM Health brand, while also honoring their legacy names. The brand transition is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

With the completion of the sponsorship transfer, SSM Health’s integrated health care delivery network in Wisconsin now extends into northern Illinois and includes seven hospitals, 10 post-acute facilities, and more than 85 physician offices and other outpatient care sites, as well as a health plan and pharmacy benefit management company. In addition, the health system now has about 14,000 employees and physicians in Wisconsin — and more than 40,000 across the Midwest.

The Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes (CSA), founded in 1858, is based in Fond du Lac, within the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Today, CSA has more than 200 sisters across the United States and Nicaragua who strive to minister with simplicity and hospitality in the fields of education, healthcare, pastoral ministry and social service.