Summer Youth Missionaries

​Are you interested in spending your summer getting paid to evangelize, grow spiritually and make life-long friends? Apply to serve with one of our summer youth programs – Love Begins Here and Totus Tuus – today!

Love Begins Here provides local service trips for middle and high school students at parishes throughout the Archdiocese. Through service, prayer, community and fun, Love Begins Here helps teens encounter the foundation of Christian service: a loving relationship with Jesus Christ and His Church.

Totus Tuus offers a week-long, parish-based summer youth mission for students in grades 1-12 for parishes throughout the Archdiocese. A team of four missionaries teach and facilitate a catechetical program for parish youth through songs, skits, games, and short lessons.

Both positions receive a weekly stipend, room and board while working. Must be 18 and a full year removed from high school to apply. Learn more about both programs and apply at http://www.brewcitycatholic.com/summer-opportunities.html