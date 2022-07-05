St. Catherine Parish Centennial Pilgrimage to Civil Rights Sites

September 28 – October 4, 2022

The fight for American civil rights spanned decades, cities and states. This will be a bus trip to the cities of Memphis, TN; Birmingham, AL; Montgomery, AL; Selma, AL; and Nashville, TN. Discover the fight for civil rights, and make sure the true stories that changed history are never lost. The history belongs to all of us. A sample itinerary and application forms for the pilgrimage are available at www.saintcatherine51.org. The due date has been extended to July 15.