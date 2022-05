St. Aloysius Class of 1972 50th Reunion

June 11, 2022, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Matty’s Bar & Grill, 14460 W. College Ave., New Berlin. Food and drink available at your expense. Please join us! Questions? Contact Cecilia at ceciliadonegan@outlook.com or Carol at carolz@wi.rr.com