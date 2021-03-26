Religious Education Coordinator

St. Lawrence Parish, a 600 family rural parish located near Slinger, WI is seeking a part-time Religious Education Coordinator. This position is responsible for the leadership, preparation and administration of our faith formation program for approximately 125 children. The individual will oversee all faith formation activities and sacramental preparation (First Reconciliation, First Communion and Confirmation). Must be a Catholic in good standing, have ability to demonstrate initiative, skills working in a collaborative environment and be timely and independent in performing key tasks.

If interested, please submit your letter of introduction, resume, salary requirements and references to: stlawrenceoffice@gmail.com. For more information about our parish community, please visit our website – www.stlawrence-parish.com