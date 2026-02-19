St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish is seeking an experienced Part-Time Bookkeeper/Accountant to join our Team. Reporting to the Director of Administrative Services, this position plays a pivotal role in maintaining all the financial records for a thriving parish. Working knowledge of Parish Data Systems and Excel is preferred but not mandatory. We will train. You must be self-motivated, detail oriented and able to multi-task and manage time appropriately. This role requires an ability to work collaboratively in an upbeat team setting and to maintain strict confidentiality.

Hourly rate is $28-$34/hour based on experience. Work flexibility provided.

Please contact Rita McGann at 262-782-6760 or submit your resume to ritam@mystelizabeth.com. More details at https://www.archmil.org/careers/bookkeeper-accountant.