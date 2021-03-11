Now Hiring Catholic School Principal

St. Peter Catholic School in Ashton, Wisconsin is seeking a full-time principal for the 2021-22 school year. The principal is a position of leadership and authority in all educational and administrative matters within the school. The position is further responsible for facilitating formation in Catholic formation, quality education, and fostering a family-focused community of faith and learning based on Gospel values and Catholic teaching.

The candidate should have a master’s degree in Educational Administration or a related field as well as a minimum of five years teaching experience, strongly preferred in a Catholic school. They should possess dynamic leadership skills, an excellent ability to communicate, knowledge of curriculum and instruction, and experience in leading faculty to continuously improve student learning. They should be a practicing Catholic in good standing, who strives to nourish personal faith life through dedication to prayer.

St. Peter Parish is a vibrant Catholic community of more than 375 families, located just west of Madison. St. Peter School enrolls 3K-5th grade.

Applications must be completed by March 17th.

To apply, please visit https://wecan.education.wisc.edu/#/ and search for ‘Diocese of Madison’, or visit ashtoncatholic.org/staff for more information.