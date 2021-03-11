PRINCIPAL – ST. AGNES SCHOOL

St. Agnes School in Butler, WI is seeking an experienced Catholic educator to serve as Principal. An effective Principal will lead the K3-8 school in realizing its mission, “As one Catholic family we are empowered by the Holy Spirit to become lifelong learners and disciples of Jesus Christ.” Master’s in Ed. Administration required. Please see https://www.archmil.org/Jobs-2.0/Principal—St.-Agnes-School.htm for full job description and instructions on how to apply.