Do you have a love for Catholic education and a great desire to lead a Catholic school? Holy Family Parish is seeking a principal to manage our new Catholic elementary school in Brillion, WI. This full-time, benefit-eligible position would be hired for the 2023-2024 school year and be responsible for the following: oversees the daily operations of the Catholic school including supervision of the facilities staff, development and implementation of the financial budget, record retention of children and their families, and maintaining accreditation of the school. The principal interacts closely with the Board of Education and the Pastor to ensure the school mission is carried out effectively. Pursuing instructional excellence while integrating the Catholic faith into the curriculum is also the responsibility of this position. Qualifications and education requirements include being a disciple of Jesus Christ through his Catholic Church, with a master’s degree including course work in school administration. The principal must be certified by the State of Wisconsin or be certified within three years of date of hire. Please email your resume and cover letter to Deacon Greg Van Thiel at greg@holyfamily-parish.org.