PASTORAL CARE MINISTER – Greenfield, WI

The Pastoral Care Minister is responsible for providing for the spiritual needs of the Sisters at Our Lady of the Angels, Inc., a co-sponsored ministry committed to serve our community members living with memory loss by providing quality, specialized, person-centered care in a compassionate and enriching environment. This is a full-time position that includes a full benefits package.

Qualifications:

Candidate must be in good standing with NACC or have a work history working as a Spiritual Director with familiarity of liturgical services.

5+ years of experience in Pastoral Care

2+ years of experience meeting the needs of elders is desired. This may include: memory loss, the sick, the terminally ill and dying.

Must possess attentive listening skills and have a compassionate, kind-hearted disposition.

Ability to maintain a network of Community contacts, organizations and volunteers to ensure members have access to helpful resources.

See complete job description at: www.ssndcentralpacific.org/employment-opportunities

To apply please send your cover letter and resume to: Lindsey Van Beck, HR Manager at Lvanbeck@ssndcp.org.