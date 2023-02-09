Part-Time Community Engagement Coordinator

St. Boniface Parish and School are seeking candidates for a newly created role which caters to a marketing professional seeking a part-time opportunity. The Community Engagement Coordinator will be responsible for the planning, and execution, of a comprehensive marketing and communication strategy with the objective of increasing school enrollment and retaining students. This is a 20-hours-per-week opportunity and can be hybrid. Please visit www.stbonifacewi.org for full details, or email cgall@stbonifacewi.org.