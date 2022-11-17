Sheboygan South Catholic Parishes is in need of a part-time bookkeeper who will maintain a financial bookkeeping system for St. Peter Claver, SS. Cyril & Methodius, and Immaculate Conception Catholic Parishes as well as their respective cemeteries. Associate degree in accounting or its equivalent required. Two years previous bookkeeping experience required. Active participant in the work of the Catholic Church preferred. For full job description, please send resume and cover letter to triparishoffice@catholicsouthside.com.