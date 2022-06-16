Full-time Parish Secretary – Sheboygan, WI

The Sheboygan South Catholic Parishes of Immaculate Conception, SS. Cyril and Methodius, and St. Peter Claver are looking to hire a full-time parish secretary for our front office. The ideal candidate will be a wonderful people person with strong multi-tasking and organizational skills. Training in clerical work and experience preferred. Will consider like work and experience. Competitive salary and benefits.

Our parishes with our school are one of the gem collaborations within the Archdiocese, on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan.

If interested, please send cover letter and resume to:

Fr Paul Fliss

1439 S. 12th St.

Sheboygan, WI 53081

Fr.paul@catholicsouthside.com