Holy Family in Woodruff is seeking a parish administrator. Through a Servant Leader approach, the position supervises the general operation of the parish; coordinates the ministries of worship and faith formation; oversees the areas of communications and the maintenance department; and is responsible for the overall finances of the parish. Reporting directly to the pastor, the parish administrator works closely with him and serves to increase his availability for parish and sacramental needs. The full-time, salaried position includes a full range of benefits through the Diocese of Superior. A full job description is available upon request. Contact Ric Johnson: 715-972-4007.