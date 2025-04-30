Outreach Coordinator

Our Lady of the Lakes, Random Lake

The Outreach Coordinator leads Our Lady of the Lakes Parish’s evangelization and outreach efforts by working to bring new members to and former members back to the parish, encouraging members to be more active, and engaging members in steps to revitalize and grow the parish. The coordinator manages connections between the parish, other area Catholic and ecumenical congregations and the broader community.

The coordinator schedules, plans and supervises outreach and evangelization events as well as serving as a liaison between the parish and archdiocesan offices, social agencies and community organizations. The coordinator works with the parish director, other parish staff and lay leaders to foster increased parishioner involvement. This position reports directly to the parish director.

For a complete job description, call the parish office at 920-994-4380. Applicants should forward their resume and cover letter to Deb Hamm at dhamm@dsoll.org by May 23, 2025.