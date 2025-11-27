MARCO ISLAND, FLORIDA, GETAWAY

Spend time this winter on sunny Marco. Relax amid tropical beaches, palm trees and white sands on the Gulf and enjoy a respite from the blustery Midwest.

2BR, I Bath Condominium. Heated Pool. One-minute drive to San Marco Church; one block walk to an array of restaurants. Peek-a-boo view of the Gulf from our door, and a five-minute stroll to the 3+ mile white sand Crescent Beach of Marco Island.

Available Jan. 18-March 18, 2026. $3950/month, all fees included. Reserve one month or both. Subtract $250/month as a thank you to retired archdiocesan employees, police officers, firefighters or veterans.

Contact Ron at 708-369-2171.