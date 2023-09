HOLY ASSUMPTION PARISH Annual Rummage Sale & Food Court

Thurs., Oct. 12 & Fri., Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sat., Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday is 50% off & $7.50/bag day. 5 classrooms and halls. Antiques, collectibles, housewares, seasonal décor, gardening, tools, sports toys & much more. Find a treasure & enjoy lunch at 7101 W. Orchard St. in West Allis.