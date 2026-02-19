Girls Program Director for Youth One-On-One Tutoring Program

Since 1990, Summit has offered tutoring and mentoring programs for underserved girls at the Kosciuszko Center. We are seeking a full-time, resourceful director of our girls’ program who would like to have a great positive influence on the lives of many impressionable young women.

The position involves a great deal of personal interaction: recruiting students and volunteers, training volunteers, and organizing and directing our after-school One-On-One Program for 100 students and our summer program for 200 students.

Must work 2 eve./week and Sat. mornings, and know and respect the moral teachings of the Catholic Church and Natural Law.

Contact: Matt Smyczek, 414-364-2902, mattsmyczek@summitea.org

Salary: mid $40’s

www.summitea.org