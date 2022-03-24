Faith Formation Director

St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Portage, WI, is eager to welcome a Faith Formation Director to join our staff. This person would be responsible to work with a highly motivated corps of volunteers to provide life-long faith formation to our parishioners in a spirit of evangelization and mission. We are fully committed to “Go Make Disciples” and welcome someone equally committed to join us. The Faith Formation Director provides overall pastoral, managerial and organizational leadership in the implementation and administration of Faith Formation processes/programs for children, adolescents, and adults in order for individuals and families to be in communion and intimacy with Jesus Christ. To apply or for a full job description, please contact Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl at garyk@stmaryotic.org