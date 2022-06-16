Part-time Executive Secretary – Sheboygan, WI

The Sheboygan South Catholic Parishes of Immaculate Conception, SS. Cyril and Methodius, and St. Peter Claver are looking to hire a part-time executive secretary to take on special projects for the Pastor and the Director of Administration and Operations. Projects include event-planning, organizing and updating records, being a liaison with organizations inside and outside the parish structure. Ideal candidate will be a self-starter with strong organization skills and work ethic, and experience in completing and managing major projects. BA preferred, with experience. Competitive salary.

Join our team of dedicated and generous staff members and volunteers to help us change the world.

If interested, please send cover letter and resume to:

Fr Paul Fliss

1439 S. 12th St.

Sheboygan, WI 53081

Fr.paul@catholicsouthside.com