Arise MKE – Executive Director

Part-Time Position

Lead our organization with passion and purpose, overseeing operations, strategic planning and community engagement. Utilize your leadership skills to make a positive impact on our Catholic community. Arise Milwaukee exists to inspire people to fall in love with Christ in the Catholic Church. As a community, we live to share the joy of the Gospel and wish to see it bear transformative fruit in the world around us. Visit www.arisemke.org/executive-director.