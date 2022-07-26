DRE — Sheboygan North Catholic Parishes

SNCP is seeking a full-time Director of Religious Education to head our Faith Formation Department. DRE will work with and support personnel in Youth Ministry, Hispanic Ministry and Adult Faith Formation. Responsibilities include directing PreK-Gr. 6 Faith Formation; coordinating sacramental prep for First Reconciliation and Eucharist; recruiting, training, managing and maintaining schedules for catechists and other volunteers; overseeing Baptism classes for parents and RCIA; and more. A qualified candidate will have a BA in Theology, Religious Education or related educational field; strong verbal and written communication, organizational and decision-making skills; and a flexible and collaborative approach to their work. Must be an active Catholic able to participate in the sacramental life of the Church.

For more information and details on how to apply, contact Tom Dinolfo at dinolfot@catholicnorth.org.