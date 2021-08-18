St. Bernard Catholic Parish in Middleton, Wisconsin is seeking to hire a full-time position responsible for overseeing the formation of middle and high school aged youth. This individual will work closely with the Director of Elementary Religious Education to create and implement a systematic, organic and comprehensive religious and sacramental preparation experience for our parish families.

The successful candidate should have a pastoral or theological degree and/or experience in a similar role, a deep prayer life, an understanding of Catholic Church teachings, the ability to work collaboratively with other parish staff and the ability to recruit, train and oversee volunteer catechists. This position will require working closely with both students and parents in the faith formation of our parish youth. An understanding of the current needs and trends that affect teens today is also essential.

This is a full-time salaried position that requires work outside of traditional office hours. A generous benefit package is also provided.

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest and resume to parish@stbmidd.org or by mail to St. Bernard Parish, 2015 Parmenter Street, Middleton WI 53562.

Questions about this position can be directed to the parish office at 608-831-6531. The anticipated start date is August 2021.