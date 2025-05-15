Holy Cross Parish is hiring a full-time Director of Parish Mission for our 5 church locations in Middleton, Cross Plains, Martinsville, Pine Bluff and Ashton. Responsibilities include advancing the parish’s mission to make missionary disciples, promoting a culture of evangelization and discipleship, supervising faith formation staff, leading OCIA, collaborating on adult formation opportunities, overseeing infant baptism preparation, and assisting with marriage preparation and enrichment programs. Candidates should be practicing Catholics with at least a bachelor’s degree in theology, ministry, religious studies or a related field, and at least 3-5 years of ministry/formation/parish work. Email cover letter and resume to Fr. Scott Jablonski at fr.scott.jablonski@holycrosswi.org by May 18. For more information, visit holycrosswi.org/jobs.