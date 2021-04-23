Villa St. Francis, a Senior Assisted Living Community-Based Residential Facility (CBRF), on Milwaukee’s south side is searching for a full-time Director of Mission Integration. The Director of Mission will provide leadership, direction, and management of the Mission Integration

Strategic Plan at Villa St. Francis (VSF). The Director of Mission will work collaboratively with the President/CEO at VSF and other professional staff to provide programs that advance the mission, core values and expectations, and goals of Felician-sponsored ministries.

This person should possess a deep personal commitment to living out the Mission and Core Values of Felician-sponsored Ministries and the ability to articulate the Mission, Core Values, and Vision of VSF. Candidates should possess knowledge, skill, and competencies in the areas of critical thinking, interpersonal communication, delegation, decision-making, and adult learning.

A degree in Theology or Pastoral Studies is preferred with 5+ years of leadership experience.

Please send resumes to Joe Brooks in Human Resources at .jbrooks@villastfrancis.org