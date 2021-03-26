DIRECTOR OF MIDDLE SCHOOL, HIGH SCHOOL AND YOUNG ADULT MINISTRY

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, a vibrant, welcoming community of 1,500 households on the west side of Madison, WI, is seeking a bilingual Director of Middle School, High School, and Young Adult Ministry. This full-time position provides vision and implementation for

the parish’s efforts in ministry and evangelization to youth and young adults. Tasks include MS/HS catechesis, Confirmation, and ongoing

development of comprehensive MS/HS youth ministry.

Young Adult Ministry is an area of growth in the parish and there is exciting potential for evangelization and ongoing development of intentional discipleship. Another area of growth in all age ranges is Hispanic Ministry.

The ability to speak both English and Spanish is a necessity. A degree in youth ministry, theology, or a related field is highly recommended, as is the ability to effectively use technology/social media. This position offers a competitive salary and benefits commensurate with experience.

For a complete job description or to submit a resumé, please contact Jennifer Ludtke 608-833-2660 or jennifer@stamadison.org