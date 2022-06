NOW HIRING: DIRECTOR OF LITURGY AND MUSIC

Saint Frances Cabrini Parish in West Bend, WI, is seeking a full time Director of Liturgy and Music. This person works with the pastor to support and foster parish worship that is prayerful, beautiful, and engaging in accord with the Catholic Church’s liturgical tradition. The position start date is flexible; preferably the summer of 2022. Please see www.saintfrancescabrini.com/current-jobopportunities for details and how to apply.