St. Joseph Parish in Grafton is seeking a dynamic individual as the fulltime Director of Liturgy & Music. This key position carries out the mission and vision of the parish by leading parishioners to live out the liturgical life of the Church. The Director is the primary musician, keyboardist, and leader of music ministry for the parish, directing the choir, instrumentalists, and cantors. A minimum of 3 years’ experience in liturgy and music in a Catholic Church is required; a BA or higher degree in liturgy and/or music is preferred. For full job description, please submit a resume and cover letter to administration@stjosephgrafton.org.