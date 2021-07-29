Blessed Savior parish and school have an opening for a full-time Director of Finance position.

Qualifications include College degree in Business Administration, Accounting or Finance, knowledge of the principles of accounting, use of computer, revenue development, fundraising, and safety and security issues. Knowledge of parish systems in relation to the Archdiocese and familiarity with applicable state and federal laws, as well as familiarity with the School Choice program preferred. Equally relevant is a working knowledge of construction and maintenance, contract negotiations, and working with buildings and grounds.

We are looking for someone who is organized, attentive to details, team player with a good sense of stewardship. Salary will be based on qualification and experience.

Send application, resume and references to Fr. Romanus at frromanus@gmail.com, or call 414-464-5033.