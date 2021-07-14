DIRECTOR OF FAITH FORMATION

Seeking a full time, energetic, faithful Catholic who is excited to serve the Church at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Parish in Beloit, WI (OLA). OLA is a welcoming, vibrant community of 1200 households. Responsibilities include planning and facilitating of the Religious Education program, Youth Ministry, RCIA, and Adult Formation. The person will work as a team with the Pastor, parish staff, and parishioners. We are looking for an individual who has experience within a parish setting along with educational/theological studies. This candidate takes initiative and is highly organized. They possess strong communication skills, including various social media platforms; bilingual is a plus. Some evening and weekend work will be necessary.

For more information on the position or to apply, please email a résumé and cover letter to Marianne Stanton at mariannes@olabeloit.com.