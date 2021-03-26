DIRECTOR OF DISCIPLESHIP

St. Joseph Parish, Hayward, WI, is accepting applications for a Director of Discipleship; this would be a permanent full-time position. This person should have experience in discipleship and evangelization as well as exhibit skills in interpersonal communication, collaborative ministry and public speaking. The primary objective of the position is to create a culture that moves adults in the parish from unchurched to resilient discipleship through a variety of programs ranging from evangelization to rich catechesis. Please contact the St. Joseph Office for the full job description or to submit a resumé (715-634-2867, ext. 1).

Resumé submission due April 23, 2021.