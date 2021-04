Sheboygan South Catholic Parishes is looking for a full time, collaborative team member with two years’ experience required with a MA or MS preferred. There are frequent weekends and evening hours, supervision and training of volunteers.

Please send your resume and cover letter by May 15th to Sheboygan South Catholic Parishes c/o Georgeann, 1439 S 12th St., Sheboygan, WI 53081 or email to triparishoffice@catholicsouthside.com.