Director of Admin Services

1000-family Catholic parish in Oak Creek seeks full time Director of Administrative Services, responsible for the administration of parish finances, employee benefits, and facilities. Finance/accounting-related degree or 5 years experience required. Go to www.stmattocparish.org for job description and application.

Submit application with cover letter, resume, and references by May 10 to pastor@stmattoc.org or mail to: St. Matthew Parish, Attn: DAS Search Committee, 9303 S. Chicago Road, Oak Creek, WI 53154