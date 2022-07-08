Coordinator of Youth Discipleship – Kindergarten to Confirmation

St. Joseph Parish in Big Bend, Wisconsin is seeking a full-time Coordinator of Youth Discipleship who is in love with Jesus and the Catholic Church to build a team of volunteer disciples to collaborate and administer our Kindergarten through Confirmation faith formation programs, which includes Sacramental Prep for First Reconciliation, First Eucharist for both religious education and our Catholic school students, and Confirmation Preparation.

The right candidate must be an active, Confirmed Roman Catholic who is in good standing with the Church; possesses strong organizational and interpersonal skills to effectively communicate; invites, motivates, and forms volunteers to assist as responsible leaders for various aspects of the faith formation and youth ministry programs. A Bachelor’s degree in education or Theology/Religious Studies a plus but not required.

To apply for this position, please complete application which can be found on-line at: www.archmil.org/Resources/Application-for-Parish-School-Employment.htm, and send cover letter, resume, and references to:

Fr. Andrew Kysely

St. Joseph Parish

S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave.

Big Bend, WI 53103

fatherandy@stjoesbb.com