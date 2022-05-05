St. Jude the Apostle Parish, Oshkosh, is a vibrant Catholic community, seeking a dynamic Catholic to be our full-time Coordinator of Religious Education (Pre/K-11). The ideal candidate is a faith-filled and energetic person who takes initiative, is highly organized, and has strong interpersonal skills – someone who collaborates well with others.
Responsibilities include:
- Plan, develop, and promote quality catechesis PK-11th grade
- Establish the details of the program calendar
- Oversee the registration process
- Recruit and train RE teachers and facilitators of early childhood programming
- Ensure proper supervision of indoor and outdoor facilities during program times
- Sacramental Preparation
- Provide and monitor, in consultation with the parish administrator/pastor, an annual budget
- Collaborate with parish staff members in developing and implementing parish programs and use of facilities
- Promote religious education among all segments of the parish community and school
- Work with the Office of Children and Youth Faith Formation and represent the parish at meetings or conferences pertaining to religious education and/or administrative development
- Evaluate any RE programming to determine strengths and areas of improvement or future needs
- Performing any other pertinent duties as assigned by the parish administrator/pastor
Requirements:
- Practicing Catholic
- Bachelor’s Degree in Religious Studies, Theology, Education, Emmaus Program or other related field of study
- Experience in a Religious Education Program is preferred
If you have a creative mind with a willingness to strive to bring forth Missionary Disciples, please submit your cover letter and résumé to:
Fr. Louis Golamari
E-mail: lgolamari@stjudeoshkosh.org
Postal mail: St. Jude the Apostle Parish, ATTN: Fr. Louis Golamari, 1025 W. 5th Ave., Oshkosh, WI 54902