St. Jude the Apostle Parish, Oshkosh, is a vibrant Catholic community, seeking a dynamic Catholic to be our full-time Coordinator of Religious Education (Pre/K-11). The ideal candidate is a faith-filled and energetic person who takes initiative, is highly organized, and has strong interpersonal skills – someone who collaborates well with others.

Responsibilities include:

Plan, develop, and promote quality catechesis PK-11 th grade

grade Establish the details of the program calendar

Oversee the registration process

Recruit and train RE teachers and facilitators of early childhood programming

Ensure proper supervision of indoor and outdoor facilities during program times

Sacramental Preparation

Provide and monitor, in consultation with the parish administrator/pastor, an annual budget

Collaborate with parish staff members in developing and implementing parish programs and use of facilities

Promote religious education among all segments of the parish community and school

Work with the Office of Children and Youth Faith Formation and represent the parish at meetings or conferences pertaining to religious education and/or administrative development

Evaluate any RE programming to determine strengths and areas of improvement or future needs

Performing any other pertinent duties as assigned by the parish administrator/pastor

Requirements:

Practicing Catholic

Bachelor’s Degree in Religious Studies, Theology, Education, Emmaus Program or other related field of study

Experience in a Religious Education Program is preferred

If you have a creative mind with a willingness to strive to bring forth Missionary Disciples, please submit your cover letter and résumé to:

Fr. Louis Golamari

E-mail: lgolamari@stjudeoshkosh.org

Postal mail: St. Jude the Apostle Parish, ATTN: Fr. Louis Golamari, 1025 W. 5th Ave., Oshkosh, WI 54902