Co-Director of Youth Ministry/Director of Young Adult Ministry

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish – Madison, WI

Full Time/Salaried and Benefits Eligible

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish is a vibrant Roman Catholic community of 2,800 families located in Madison, WI. It has a well-established and well-respected Youth Ministry Program with a growing Young Adult Ministry Program.

The Director of Youth & Young Adult Ministry Position is a full time (40 hours), salaried position twelve months of the year. As Co-Director of Youth Ministry this position works with the Pastoral Staff (especially the Co-Director of Youth Ministry) in offering a fully rounded Faith Formation program, in collaboration with our School. Duties include Confirmation Preparation, ongoing Faith Formation for post-Confirmation students, Peer Ministry, Service opportunities (including Mission Trip experiences), NCYC and SEEK for high school and college students as well as Mass planning and preparation with middle school students, and a variety of exciting other experiences designed to help young people continue to grow in faith. As Director of Young Adult Ministry the position facilitates social and faith based experiences for young adults including Baptism Preparation for first time parents as well as parish events including Advent and Lenten programs, Bible Study, Small Christian Communities and experiences within and beyond the church building. As a member of the Faith Formation team this position also works closely with cultivating the Go Make Disciples Program for the parish.

Applicants should be active in their Roman Catholic Faith and have experience with the active discipleship of teens and young adults.

A Bachelor’s degree in Religious Education or a related field required; Master’s degree preferred. A minimum of 3-5 years’ work experience preferred.

Qualified candidates: send cover letter and resume to Jeanne McLellan at jeanne.mclellan@qopc.org.