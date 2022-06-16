Full-time Co-Director of Faith Formation – Sheboygan, WI

The Sheboygan South Catholic Parishes of Immaculate Conception, SS. Cyril and Methodius, and St. Peter Claver are looking to hire a full-time Co-Director of Faith Formation including child ministry. Additional duties are providing Sacramental preparation for First Reconciliation, First Communion, the formation component of RCIA for children, and collaborating in overseeing our Sunday and weekday adult formation programming. The ideal candidate will have present or past teaching certification, or a BA degree in theology or equivalent field, and experience in running faith formation programs.

Sheboygan is a picturesque city on the shores of Lake Michigan and our parishioners are wonderful, salt-of-the-earth kind of people.

If interested, please send cover letter and resume to:

Fr. Paul Fliss

1439 S. 12th St.

Sheboygan, WI 53081

Fr.paul@cathollicsouthside.com