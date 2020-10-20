Business Manager

Skills

1. Professional working attitude and collaborative approach.

2. Strong verbal and written communications skills.

3. Strong organizational skills.

4. Conflict resolution and mediation experience preferred.

Abilities

1. Ability to multitask and prioritize.

2. Ability to make decisions, attentive to details, and troubleshoot.

3. Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Qualifications

1. Bachelor’s degree or equivalent three to five years of related experience required, Business Administration, Accounting, or Finance preferred.

2. Work experience in business administration, accounting, or finance preferred.

3. Supervisory experience required.

4. Proficiency in MS Office products, or similar accounting software.

5. Working knowledge of office technology.

6. Knowledge of employment laws.

7. Must have a valid driver’s license for the State of Wisconsin.

8. Practicing Catholic preferred.

9. Bilingual Spanish / English preferred.

Location

St. Paul the Apostle – Mt. Pleasant (I14)

Address

6400 Spring Street

Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406

Telephone

(262) 886-6530

County

Racine

Job Category

Parishes – Administrative

Employment Type

Full Time

To Apply

Please send resume and letter of interest to Fr. Yamid Blanco via blancoy@archmil.org