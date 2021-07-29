Blessed Savior parish and school have an opening for a full or part-time Bookkeeper.

Qualifications include background in finance, computer skills, familiarity with QuickBooks, and familiarity with parish finance ministry. Responsibilities include processing bills and producing check requests, entering and paying invoices and printing checks in QuickBooks. Equally relevant is knowledge of entering parishioner contribution information in ACS People system, entering bank deposit journal in QuickBooks, checking on the status of checks, keeping log of tamper-proof bags for money counters, processing Faith-Direct contributions, bank reconciliations, and other responsibilities as determined by the pastor.

We are looking for someone who is organized, attentive to details, a team player with a good sense of stewardship. Salary will be based on qualifications and experience.

Send application, resume and references to Fr. Romanus at frromanus@gmail.com, or call 414-464-5033.