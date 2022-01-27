Admissions Coordinator/Recruiter

St. Lawrence Seminary is pleased to announce an opening for a full-time Admissions Coordinator/Recruiter. The successful candidate will identify prospective students who are likely to succeed at St. Lawrence Seminary and subsequently work with the prospective students and families leading to the students’ enrollment at St. Lawrence. The successful candidate will also collaborate with the director of marketing, public relations and alumni relations. Interested candidates may obtain a complete job description and/or send their resume to Mr. Timothy Schroeder, Business Manager, at the address below, or via email to tschroeder@stlawrence.edu.

St. Lawrence Seminary High School

Attn: Mr. Timothy Schroeder

301 Church Street

Mt. Calvary, WI 53057