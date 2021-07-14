COORDINATOR OF PARISH EVANGELIZATION AND OUTREACH

St. Bernard Parish in Middleton, WI is a Catholic parish of 1,500 households. We are seeking a full-time Coordinator of Parish Evangelization and Outreach. This position will be responsible for developing and supporting evangelization within the parish in coordination with parish staff, parish organizations and the Diocese of Madison. The successful candidate will have social media skills, public speaking experience, excellent people skills and strong leadership qualities. A strong Catholic faith and a desire to evangelize are critical. We are looking for an individual who is outgoing and who takes initiative. Evening and weekend work will be necessary. Please submit a cover letter and résumé to Fr. Brian Wilk at 2015 Parmenter Street, Middleton, WI 53562 or email parish@stbmidd.org.