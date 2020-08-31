Catholic Memorial Named Large Nonprofit of the Year by Waukesha County Business Alliance

Catholic Memorial High School (CMH) has been named as the 2020 Large Nonprofit of the Year by the Waukesha County Business Alliance. The Waukesha County Business Alliance is the countywide chamber of commerce for Waukesha County with more than 1,200 member organizations with more than 75,000 employees spanning all industries. The awards gala was established to honor top-performing businesses and nonprofits each year that have a significant presence in Waukesha County and strive to make their surrounding communities stronger.

Catholic Memorial was recognized for the outstanding efforts to promote collaboration and innovation among businesses and organizations throughout Waukesha County. In the past year, CMH achieved immense success in its pilot year of the engineering internship program that connected 11 area companies with 12 senior-year students. The students worked as employees and brought new insight and innovation to their teams and projects. CMH was also highlighted for an increase in fundraising, a nationally recognized STEM program, inclusive environment and a commitment to its mission through service to the community with both faculty and student-led efforts.

“We are very honored by this recognition from our partners at the Waukesha County Business Alliance. This award speaks to the efforts of everyone at CMH. The dedication of our faculty, staff, students, parents, alumni and friends continues to bring success to our school and allow our students to rise to achieve more than they ever imagined possible. Our programs and community outreach are planned to expand further in the coming years to not only continue to enhance our student experience, but also continue our mission to bring more opportunities to strengthen the greater community,” said CMH President Donna Bembenek.

Catholic Memorial will be honored at the Waukesha County Business Alliance Awards Gala virtual ceremony Sept. 17. For more information about the awards, visit https://www.waukesha.org/2020-waukesha-county-award-winners-announced.