Capuchin Community Services Distributes School Supplies to Milwaukee Youth

Capuchin Community Services distributed more than 200 donated backpacks loaded with school supplies such as pencils, pens, erasers, spiral notebooks, hand sanitizer and calculators to Milwaukee youth on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Students, along with their parents/guardians, picked up backpacks for the upcoming school year from the House of Peace, 1702 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee. For many, if not most of these families, the upcoming academic year will be conducted remotely.

The donated supplies are intended to help position these students for academic success in the coming year. In addition, these supplies provide a measure of financial relief to struggling families who would otherwise need to purchase these items out- of-pocket, or go without.