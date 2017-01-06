Did you really MEME that?

Create a clever meme of this photo of nuns enjoying pizza during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 29 for a chance to win a Catholic Herald prize pack of two ticket vouchers to a Milwaukee Admirals game and four vouchers to the Feb. 2-5 Disney on Ice performance at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Please email your name, address, parish, phone number, and one-line caption to catholicherald@archmil.org by Friday, Jan. 13. The winning meme will be published in our Jan. 19 issue.

WE HAVE A WINNER!

(from the Sept. 15, 2016 issue of myFaith)

Submitted by Mary Mente, member of St. Dominic Parish/Franciscan Woods, Brookfield