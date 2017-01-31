February 2017 Catholic Herald Family

Catholic schools educate nearly 35,000 elementary and high school students in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Catholic Schools Week is observed around the country from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. Learn about some of the success stories in our own archdiocese in the February issue of Catholic Herald Family. There’s the special J-Term that takes place each year introducing St. Joseph Academy students to a variety of new interests, the generations of families who have chosen Catholic education at St. Matthew, Oak Creek and St. Mary, Hales Corners and there’s teen celebrity, Jack Bekos, who credits his appearance on “Teen Jeopardy” in part to his Marquette University High School education.

Time to celebrate Catholic education

Who is Jack Bekos?

J-Term is hands-on learning at St. Joseph Academy

Students offer helping hands to Haiti

It’s all in the family at St. Mary School

Former students, now parents at St. Matthew

Letsch reflects on Hall of Fame career

Colorful Scripture for Jan. 26, 2017

Teacher prepares ‘pilgrims on path toward heaven’

‘I like my Catholic school’

A ‘shout-out’ to unsung Catholic school heroes

Silence can be parent’s loudest message

Push back on the insanity of kids, sports

How can I make a life of grace a priority?